CITY PULSE

Daira

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Amna Khan, Ehsan Usman, Gina Gul, Rabia Khan and Saliha Naz’s art exhibition titled ‘Daira’ from October 24 to November 7. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Karachinama

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Ahmed Javed’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Karachinama: Behind the Scenes in an Artist’s Studio & More’ until October 22. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

I Love You...

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘I Love You & Other Works From The AAN Collection’ from October 24 to January 5. The show features works by Bani Abidi, Khadim Ali, Aisha Khalid, Imran Qureshi and Anushka Rustomji. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

Disclaimer

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Farrukh Shahab’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Disclaimer’ from October 29 to November 5. Call 021-35824455 for more information.

Imaginarium

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Raza Bukhari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Imaginarium’ until October 28. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Mahiat

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting Faryal Ahsan, Arslan Farooqi and Bahrera Basit’s art exhibition titled ‘Mahiat’ from October 24 to November 12. Call 021-35373582 for more information.

Unnatural Selection

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Fatima Munir’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Unnatural Selection’ from October 22 to October 31. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Becoming a Woman

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting Qinza Najm’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Becoming a Woman’ from October 24 to November 12. Call 021-35373582 for more information.