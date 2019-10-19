close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PR
October 19, 2019

Condolence

National

P
PR
October 19, 2019

KARACHI: Hameed Haroon, President, and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General, of the APNS on behalf of the members of the Executive Committee have expressed profound grief over the sad demise of vetern publisher Mr Abdul Wahid Yusufi, Chief Editor, Daily Aaj, Peshawar, who passed away on Friday.

The APNS office bearers offered their heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and colleagues. They prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and patience to his family to bear the great loss.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan