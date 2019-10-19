Condolence

KARACHI: Hameed Haroon, President, and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General, of the APNS on behalf of the members of the Executive Committee have expressed profound grief over the sad demise of vetern publisher Mr Abdul Wahid Yusufi, Chief Editor, Daily Aaj, Peshawar, who passed away on Friday.

The APNS office bearers offered their heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and colleagues. They prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and patience to his family to bear the great loss.