British PM scrambles to sell Brexit deal to MPs

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched a charm offensive on Friday to sell his Brexit deal to sceptical MPs, with a looming vote in parliament resting on a knife-edge.

The Conservative leader pulled off a major coup in agreeing a new divorce deal with the European Union on Thursday, paving the way for him to deliver his promise to leave the bloc on October 31.

But the agreement must still be approved by the House of Commons, which is meeting for the first time on a Saturday in 37 years to debate the text -- and many MPs are strongly opposed. Johnson told a Brussels press conference late Thursday that he was "very confident" of getting the accord through -- although analysts suggest the vote could be very tight.

Johnson has no majority among MPs, opposition parties have come out against the deal and even his parliamentary ally, Northern Ireland´s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), says it cannot support the terms.

If the Commons rejects the deal, Johnson will be forced by law to ask the EU to delay Brexit, for what would be the third time. He has said he would rather "die in a ditch" than do so. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker sought to focus MPs´ minds, saying Brussels can see no need to prolong the tortuous three-year Brexit process -- although the decision to delay, if requested by London, would be for EU leaders.

"There is no choice between Brexit or no Brexit: it´s a choice between deal or no deal," Luxembourg´s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said Friday. Johnson took office in July vowing to keep to the October 31 Brexit deadline, deal or no deal. He pledged to renegotiate the most contentious elements of a divorce text agreed by his predecessor Theresa May with Brussels last year, which was rejected by MPs three times.