Three uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of various sectors.

The schemes were approved in the 18th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current fiscal year, 2019-20, presided over by Planning and Development Board Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani. The approved development schemes are: Dualisation of Road from GT Road (Samma) to Gujrat – Dinga Road i/c Gujrat Flyover length=31kms in District Gujrat at a cost of Rs 7,575.024 million; Establishment of Model Cattle Market Multan at a cost of Rs 976.125 million while Punjab Human Capital Investment Project (World Bank Assistance) was initially approved at a cost of Rs 330 million and sent to Central Development Working Party (CDWP) forum for the final approval.