Sat Oct 19, 2019
A
APP
October 19, 2019

Doctors continue strike

Lahore

LAHORE:A large number of patients faced severe distress on the 9th consecutive day of doctors' strike at outdoor-patient departments (OPDs) of the public sector hospitals. During a survey of the City hospitals, a large number of patients were found complaining about non-provision of treatment facilities due to the doctors' strike.

Over 20,000 patients faced problems in Lahore on a daily basis because of the strike. On the other hand, Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab President Dr Qasim Awan said the protest of doctors would continue till the acceptance of their demands.

