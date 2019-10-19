Inter Suppl exams not to be disrupted

LAHORE:Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore, has announced that all papers of the ongoing Intermediate Supplementary Examination 2019 will be held as per schedule despite a local holiday on Saturday (today).

A BISE spokesperson further said the board office would also be open. PHEC: Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) has started seeking applications for the new round of international travel grants (ITGs) from the eligible faculty members, non-teaching staff, and PhD scholars of provincially-charted public and private sector universities and public sector colleges of Punjab. According to a press release, the PHEC offers international travel grants to public and private sector universities and public sector colleges of the province. The grant covers the registration fee, airfare, accommodation charges and daily living expenditures up to a specified limit. In order to facilitate awardees in managing their travel arrangements smoothly, PHEC grants 70 percent of the awarded money in advance whereas the rest is reimbursed upon their return. Scholars can apply for ITG through the PHEC web portal where the detailed requirements and procedures are given. So far, PHEC has awarded a total of 481 international travel grants (ITGs) to the scholars.

honoured: Punjab University’s College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) student Muhammad Qasim Mahmood has represented Pakistan at Thompson Field Forum on “Age and Carving of Grand Canyon: Towards a Resolution of 150 Years of Debate” held at Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, and at 131st Annual Meeting of the Geological Society of America in Arizona. According to a press release, Muhammad Qasim Mahmood was the only student from Asia who got this opportunity to participate in the field conference. Around 28 researchers and young scientists from top universities and organisations, including ETH Switzerland, GFZ German Research Institute, University of Chicago USA, University of Grenoble France, USGS USA and NPS USA attended this conference.

Mahmood, student of MPhil Applied Hydrology at CEES, gave a talk on international geo-science outreach challenges. He was selected for this huge opportunity because of his efforts for international geological community. He is also the student executive at Punjab Geological Society and Events Facilitator at World Youth Parliament for Water.

App adds: Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Department Ansar Majeed Khan said Kamyab Jawan Programme would be the game changer.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the minister said hard-working youth could bring about prosperity in the country, adding the youths should play an important role in the development of the country.

He said modern skills labs would be set up in all madaris in the country. Ansar Majeed said the PTI government would bring about a real change in the country. He said, "According to the vision of Prime Minster Imran Khan, we are trying to ensure corruption-free environment in every sector.”