Traffic plan for Urs

LAHORE:City Traffic Police has chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan for the three-day Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri Data Sahib. For security purpose some parts of roads will remain closed to the general public.

The devotees could park their vehicles in Greater Iqbal Park, Nasser Bagh and Data Darbar Eye Hospital and Mochi Gate. Under the supervision of SP Traffic City Division Hammad Raza Qureshi and SP Traffic Sadar Division Sardar Asif Khan, five DSPs, 31 Senior Traffic Wardens, 392 wardens and 42 lady traffic wardens would be deputed, CTO Liaqat Ali Malik said that according to traffic plan, Kuchehri Chowk towards the shrine and Peer Makki towards Data Sahib will be No-Go area for traffic. Bhatti Chowk is also closed to traffic.

Traffic coming from Shahdara to City would be diverted from Azadi Chowk towards Lorry Adda and station. Traffic would be diverted from Niazi Chowk towards Saggian. Traffic coming from Chauburji would be diverted from MAO College Chowk to Sanda Road and Band Road. Traffic could move further Secretariat to Solicitor Office, LDA Office, Chowk Commissioner Office to Court Street, corner DIG operations office to OutfallRoad. Traffic coming from inner Circular Road would be diverted to Mori Gate, Urdu Bazaar, Chowk Chittar Ji, Law College to Kuchehri Chowk. Traffic coming from Law College would not be allowed to go towards Urdu Bazaar. All heavy and slow moving vehicles coming from Circular Road would be diverted from Shah Alam Chowk to Mayo Hospital. All sorts of traffic wouldn’t move forward from Chowk Zila Kuchehri, corner DIG operations office, GC University, Chowk Rattigan, Chowk Bilal Ganj, Chowk Bariwala, Mori Gate, Chowk Taxali, Chowk Azadi diversion point towards Darbar Data Sahib. Citizens could call traffic helpline 15 for more information about traffic plan.

The CTO appealed to citizens to follow given traffic plan for smooth flow of traffic through Rasta FM 88.6.