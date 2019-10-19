Medication mafia

Self-medication has led to many health issues in Pakistan otherwise normally treatable by the medical consultants. It has more to do with ignorance than poverty. That is the reason why people find it easier to purchase the medicine from the pharmacy on their own than consult the specialist, little knowing that for the same medical condition there are dozens of medicines, each dealing with particular cause and condition.

There is a pharmaceutical mafia behind it. Any medicine – from methadone to stimulants – can be purchased from the pharmacies in Pakistan without needing specialists’ prescription. It cannot do it without being colluded by the health department.

Riaz Mahar

Sukkur