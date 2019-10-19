Missing strategy

This refers to the editorial, ‘To the march’ (October 18). The editorial does not address the non seriousness of the government. What is the justification for the PM saying: “this is first assembly without diesel”?

The JUI -F)is well organized and has the covert support of the PML N and the PPP and is fully geared to create problems for the government. Unfortunately we have set wrong precedents in politics and therefore the government is on a weak wicket and cannot stop action replay. The PTI has so far not fulfilled a single promise that could ease the situation. An ordinary fire in a building becomes a problem to extinguish; just imagine when thousands of people throng the roads. So far no plan except containers deployment is in progress; these are temporary measures which cannot substitute proper strategy which is still missing.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi