close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 19, 2019

Confusing data

Newspost

 
October 19, 2019

This refers to the news item ‘Decline in cigarette sale costs kitty Rs1.04 bn monthly’ (Oct 18). The question is: have the people in this country suddenly stopped smoking? Or has the smuggling of foreign brand of cigarettes abruptly increased and is not in the knowledge of the authorities? From the face of it, it appears that there is likelihood of misreporting of data as such a swift variation in trend is not possible. The chairman of the FBR must come out with a clarification.

Kulsoom Arif

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost