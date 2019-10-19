close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
Newsdesk
October 19, 2019

PM’s focal person on polio resigns

Top Story

N
Newsdesk
October 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Babar Atta, the former Polio Adviser to the United Nations and Polio Focal Person to Prime Minister Imran Khan, resigned from his position with immediate effect on Friday.

In a series of posts shared on the social networking platform Twitter, Atta said he asked PM Khan to relieve him of his duties due to some personal reasons pertaining to his family. “When I look back, I am proud to say that I made all possible efforts to create that enabling environment where polio eradication is a top priority. A 24/7 call centre will soon be inaugurated to address all concerns of people who have questions related to the vaccine,” he elaborated.

Atta added that Pakistan’s first “Perception Management Initiative” will be rolled out by the end of the month, the effects of which will be a “game changer”. He added: “I am leaving at a time when the low transmission season is about to commence.” He said: “Pakistan is in a position that will finally eradicate polio once and for all. The opportunity should be capitalised and should not be lost from here. I forever remain indebted to the love and respect all of you have offered.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story