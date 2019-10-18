IIU, Turkish varsity collaborate

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The International Islamic University and Cumhuriyet University of Turkey joined hands on Thursday by signing a memorandum of understanding for bilateral cooperation here on the IIU's new campus. Both universities will take steps for exchange of faculty and students programme and joint ventures for promoting academic excellence will be perused.
