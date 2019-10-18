close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

IIU, Turkish varsity collaborate

National

Islamabad: The International Islamic University and Cumhuriyet University of Turkey joined hands on Thursday by signing a memorandum of understanding for bilateral cooperation here on the IIU's new campus. Both universities will take steps for exchange of faculty and students programme and joint ventures for promoting academic excellence will be perused.

