CDWP drops approval of hydro project at Attabad Lake

ISLAMABAD: The Planning Commission’s Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Thursday dropped approval of 32.5 megawatt Hydropower project at Attabad Lake, Hunza, with estimated cost of Rs9.7 billion after inability of the concerned ministries to generate resources from international donors. The CDWP which met under Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, got perturbed over persistent surge in cost escalation of this project.

“The CDWP refused to approve this project without knowing reasons to ascertain that why this cost escalation is happening and ministries concerned are unable to arrange financing from donors,” said the top official sources on Thursday.

The project envisages construction of 32.5MW hydropower project, located on right bank of Hunza River, towards downstream end of Attabad Lake developed as a result of massive landslide approximately 21km long and 120m deep. This project was considered in CDWP meeting.