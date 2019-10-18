close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

School delegation visits NUML

Islamabad

Islamabad :A four-member delegation from JS Public School & College, Chaklala Cantonment led by Head Middle section Mrs. Muqeet visited National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and met Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim. Miss Nadia and Miss Khadija also attended the meeting.

DG NUML Brig Ibrahim while briefing the delegation said that NUML is the only language university of the country teaching 26 oriental and occidental languages.

