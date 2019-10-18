School delegation visits NUML

Islamabad :A four-member delegation from JS Public School & College, Chaklala Cantonment led by Head Middle section Mrs. Muqeet visited National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and met Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim. Miss Nadia and Miss Khadija also attended the meeting.

DG NUML Brig Ibrahim while briefing the delegation said that NUML is the only language university of the country teaching 26 oriental and occidental languages.