Fri Oct 18, 2019
October 18, 2019

‘Well-being of poor part of PTI manifesto’

Islamabad

 
October 18, 2019

Islamabad :Central Vice President Zahid Hussain Kazmi has said that the well-being of the poor people is an important part of the PTI manifesto, PTI will play a vital role in this important human service in partnership with Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, says a press release.

He stated this during his visit to the head office of Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal in Islamabad and a meeting with Managing Director Aon Abbas Bappi.

During the meeting they discussed in detail, issues pertaining to mutual interest and welfare of the poor community. They also discussed the steps taken by Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal for the welfare of the deserving class across the country.

