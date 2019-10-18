close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
October 18, 2019

Blind murder case solved, killer arrested

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
October 18, 2019

Islamabad: Homicide Unit of Islamabad Police on Thursday resolved a blind murder case and arrested an accused who killed owner of mobile shop during dacoity attempt in Rawat Bazaar, police said.

According to details, Nazakat Hussain was murdered by unknown persons during dacoity attempt at his mobile shop in Rawat Bazaar and case (No.66) under section 302/394 PPC was registered at Sihala Police Station.

The investigation of this case was entrusted to Homicide Unit of Islamabad police by DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed which under supervision of Inspector Ghulam Rasool acted promptly and succeeded to arrest the killer identified as Tayyab. Efforts are underway to arrest his other accomplices.

The nabbed person has criminal record and he was wanted to Mandra Police in eight cases of dacoity and other crimes.

