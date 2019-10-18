BD name T20 squad

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Thursday recalled left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny and pace bowler Al-Amin Hossain to their 15-men squad for next month’s three-match Twenty20 international series against India.

Sunny, 33, has not played for Bangladesh after he was suspended during the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 for an illegal bowling action.

Hossain, 29, last played for Bangladesh in India during the 2016 ICC World Twenty20. The series against India will start on November 3 with the first match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahhim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Saifuddin, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam.