close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 18, 2019

BD name T20 squad

Sports

AFP
October 18, 2019

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Thursday recalled left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny and pace bowler Al-Amin Hossain to their 15-men squad for next month’s three-match Twenty20 international series against India.

Sunny, 33, has not played for Bangladesh after he was suspended during the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 for an illegal bowling action.

Hossain, 29, last played for Bangladesh in India during the 2016 ICC World Twenty20. The series against India will start on November 3 with the first match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahhim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Saifuddin, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports