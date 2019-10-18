Preparation for PC-I for Journalist Colony F Block finalised

LAHORE:A meeting was held under the chair of Law Minister Basharat Raja to review the affairs of Lahore Press Club and Journalist Colony.

Information & Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar, Senior Member Board of Revenue, DIG Police Lahore, Acting Deputy Commissioner Lahore, DG LDA, MD WASA, Director Planning & Development WASA and Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari were also present.

The meeting was informed that LDA has finalised the preparation of PC-I for the development works of F-Block of Journalist Colony. The chief minister will be the chief guest in ground-breaking ceremony expected in next few days.

The meeting was decided that on the instructions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Lahore Deputy Commissioner immediately identifying 1,000-kanal in the suburbs of the City for establishing second phase of Journalist Colony for which Secretary Information & Culture had formally written a letter to him.

The meeting was informed that new Board of Directors of Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation had been set up to allot plots to present affectee journalists of B and other blocks, either give them substitute plots or possession on vacant plots. In this regard, a comprehensive line of action has been included for approval in the agenda item of the next board meeting.

Lahore Development Authority DG was directed in the meeting to issue certificate for completing the development work of electricity in the colony as well as handing over the electric system of LJC to Lesco immediately whereas Wasa MD was directed to find out practical solution for taking over water and sewerage system of the colony.

The meeting was decided that Secretary Health Punjab would immediately send summary to the chief minister for providing health card to the members of Lahore Press Club. DIG police was directed in the meeting to take strict action against those who tried to grab the land.

The law minister directed the authorities of Board of Revenue and Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation to follow under proceeding case in a professional manner and whole-heartedly in Chief Settlement Commissioner Court for again transferring the land in favour of PJHF. The meeting was informed that approval had been given to enhance the grant of Lahore Press Club from Rs5 million to Rs20 million. First installment will be released in next few days.