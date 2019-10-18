Belgium, Malaysia in race to host Hockey WC

ISLAMABAD: Belgium and Malaysia have also shown interest to host the next Men’s Hockey World Cup in July 2022 along with India that has already submitted the bid for different dates. India Hockey wants to host the World Cup in January 2023 while Hockey Malaysia and Belgium also submitted bids. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has received no less than eight bidding dossiers, from three different continents, to host the next edition of the FIH Men’s and Women’s World Cups.

The bids received are as follows:

For the preferred time window 1-17 July 2022:

Germany: Women’s World Cup

Spain: Women’s World Cup

Spain/Netherlands: Women’s World Cup

Belgium: Men’s World Cup

Malaysia: Men’s World Cup

For the preferred time window 13-29 January 2023:

India: Men’s World Cup

Malaysia: Women’s World Cup

New Zealand: Women’s World Cup

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “It’s great to see that so many national associations and countries want to host our quadrennial flagship events. This is encouraging for the further growth of our sport.”

An FIH Task Force will meet on 6 November to thoroughly examine all bids and make a recommendation to the Executive Board (EB). The EB will make the final decision on both events’ hosts on 8 November 2019 during their next meeting in Lausanne.