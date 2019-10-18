China signs deal to ‘lease’ Pacific island

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A Chinese company signed a pact to lease entire island in the Solomon Islands a day after Beijing recruited the Pacific nation as its ally. The leaked papers reveal that Solomons’ Central Province made a “strategic cooperation agreement” on Tulagi island, which has the type of deep-water harbour coveted by the military, with the state-owned China Sam Group in Sept.
