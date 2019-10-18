close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 18, 2019

China signs deal to ‘lease’ Pacific island

World

 
October 18, 2019

A Chinese company signed a pact to lease entire island in the Solomon Islands a day after Beijing recruited the Pacific nation as its ally. The leaked papers reveal that Solomons’ Central Province made a “strategic cooperation agreement” on Tulagi island, which has the type of deep-water harbour coveted by the military, with the state-owned China Sam Group in Sept.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World