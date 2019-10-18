BD recall Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain for India T20s

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Thursday recalled left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny and pace bowler Al-Amin Hossain to their 15-man squad for next month’s three-match Twenty20 International series against India.

Sunny, 33, has not played for Bangladesh after he was suspended during the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 for an illegal bowling action. Hossain, 29, last played for Bangladesh in India during the 2016 ICC World Twenty20.

“We have recalled Sunny because we need someone experienced for India, which is a tough country,” said chief selector Minhajul Abedin. Tamim Iqbal also returned to the team after he took a break during the recent tri-series at home involving Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

Batsmen Sabbir Rahman and Najmul Hossain, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and pacer Rubel Hossain, who were in the tri-series team, have been axed.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahhim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Saifuddin, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam.