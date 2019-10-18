Three injured in DHA shop ‘gas’ explosion

Three people were wounded in an explosion at a barber shop in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Wednesday.

Panic gripped the locality as the explosion was so loud that it was heard miles away. Responding to information, rescuers from different welfare organisations reached the site and transported the victims to Jinnah Postgraudate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers, including police and Rangers, also reached the scene and bomb disposal experts were also called. Police said that the explosion took place in the shop located at Khayaban-e-Badar, Phase V. The injured persons included 28-year-old Muhammad Raza, 17-year-old Madni, and 21-year-old Nazim. One of the injured persons remained admitted to hospital with critical injuries.

The explosion also caused damage to nearby two shops. Police said that the bomb disposal experts did not find any traces of explosives while police suspected that the explosion took place due to gasses.