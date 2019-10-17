4 die as jeep falls in Muzaffarabad ravine

MUZAFFARABAD: Four persons, including a woman, were killed and another woman injured when a jeep plunged in a deep ravine near Ghari Dopata.

According to police, the jeep was coming to Ghari Dopata from Awan Pati village. Its driver lost his control over the steering, and it fell into the ravine.

The dead were identified as Muhammad Saqib (driver), Abdul Aziz, Muhammad Shayan and Shahida Bibi, while Naureen was injured.