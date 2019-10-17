close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2019

Collaboration to improve education sector

Islamabad

Islamabad : The Riphah International University has joined hands with Ufone to provide services through its state-of-the-art call centre.

The contract signing ceremony was held on the Riphah University's Islamabad campus.

Executive Director Engineer Asadullah Khan of Riphah University, Atif Ishaque, General Manager (customer services) of Ufone, Dr. Muhammad Yousaf Siddiqui, Director Marketing of Riphah University, Sadrudin Salim, head of Business Development of Ufone, attended the ceremony.

The call centre will allow callers to get information about university seven days a week and for longer hours.

During the discussion, ideas were exchanged on how they can work together and play their part in improving the education sector in Pakistan.

