Oman Armed Forces chief calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Staff, Sultan’s Armed Forces, Sultanate of Oman Lieutenant General Ahmed Bin Harith Al-Nabhani called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa the General Headquarters on Tuesday.During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed, the ISPR said.

The visiting General lauded Pakistan Army’s achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability.

Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented guard of honour. The visiting General laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to martyrs.