KPPSC recommends 638 doctors’ appointments

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has sent recommendations to the Health Department to appoint 638 selected candidates as Medical Officers (Basic Pay Scale-17). The commission had advertised posts and interviewed 1954 shortlisted candidates for a total of 786 posts. It is worth mentioning that 1662 candidates had qualified the test and thus 638 were recommended by commission, said an official handout.
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has sent recommendations to the Health Department to appoint 638 selected candidates as Medical Officers (Basic Pay Scale-17). The commission had advertised posts and interviewed 1954 shortlisted candidates for a total of 786 posts. It is worth mentioning that 1662 candidates had qualified the test and thus 638 were recommended by commission, said an official handout.