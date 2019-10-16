KPPSC recommends 638 doctors’ appointments

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has sent recommendations to the Health Department to appoint 638 selected candidates as Medical Officers (Basic Pay Scale-17). The commission had advertised posts and interviewed 1954 shortlisted candidates for a total of 786 posts. It is worth mentioning that 1662 candidates had qualified the test and thus 638 were recommended by commission, said an official handout.