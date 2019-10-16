close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2019

IIU president calls for end to Kashmiris misery

Islamabad

Islamabad: Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, president of the International Islamic University, emphasized on peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant international resolutions.

This he said during a meeting with Matloob Inqlabi former member legislative assembly AJK and Vice President Pakistan Peoples Party AJK.

