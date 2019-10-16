IIU president calls for end to Kashmiris misery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, president of the International Islamic University, emphasized on peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant international resolutions.
This he said during a meeting with Matloob Inqlabi former member legislative assembly AJK and Vice President Pakistan Peoples Party AJK.
Islamabad: Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, president of the International Islamic University, emphasized on peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant international resolutions.
This he said during a meeting with Matloob Inqlabi former member legislative assembly AJK and Vice President Pakistan Peoples Party AJK.