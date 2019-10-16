Awareness

LAHORE:In order to create awareness among the students and eliminate social stigma attached to the breast cancer, a walk was held on campus of Government College University (GCU) here on Tuesday. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, Registrar Saboor Ahmad Khan, Quality Enhancement Director Ms Iram Sohail and senior faculty members led the walk organised in collaboration with the Pink Ribbon Pakistan. Ms Iram Sohail said it was very unfortunate that talented female students who came from small towns to Lahore for education had very limited knowledge or no knowledge about their health-related issues. “It’s considered a taboo for girls in those areas to talk about their health issues,” she added.

Prof Hassan Shah said GCU organised many health awareness events throughout the year to empower its students, especially female students, with the knowledge about their health issues and techniques to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle. Later, awareness pamphlets and brochures were also distributed among students to educate them about the symptoms of the diseases, early detection methods, and treatment for the breast carcinoma.

Sehat Insaf Cards: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid presided over a meeting at Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department on Tuesday. The minister reviewed the feedback of people and facts and figures of the Sehat Insaf Card. She said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, revolutionary steps had been taken by the Punjab government for providing best and quality healthcare facilities to people living below the poverty line. Quality healthcare facilities are being provided to 7.2m families through Sehat Insaf Cards, which are being distributed in 28 districts, she added.