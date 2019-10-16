PM promoting true image of country: Shaukat Yousafzai

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is promoting the true image of the country to overcome challenges.

"Imran Khan has emerged as the true leader of the Islamic world," he told the closing ceremony of the first Interclasses Sports Gala at Government City Girls College Gulbahar. A former provincial minister Syed Aqil Shah also attended the ceremony. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had taken tough decisions to get the country out of the economic crisis.

The provincial minister said that there was no logic behind Maulana Fazl Rehman's sit-in. "He is staging sit-in to pressurise the government to stop accountability process but the Maulana is not aware that Prime Minister Imran Khan does not take any pressure," the minister added.

Shaukat said the process of accountability could not be stopped through such tactics. He added that the place for thieves, robbers and corrupt people was jail and Imran Khan fulfilled his promise by putting Zardari and Nawaz Sharif in jail.

The provincial minister said that there is huge sports talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and steps were being taken to explore the talent. "The government is well aware of the importance of sports," he said, adding, the students and players should choose role models for themselves from now on and work hard.