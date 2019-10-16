Pak shooters participation in international events increases in 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooters have recorded second biggest participation in international events this year since 2012.

It has been learnt that 17 shooters took part in one Asian Championships, six world cups, and one world championships this year. A total of 18 shooters participated in two Asian Championships and one world cup in 2012.

National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) arranged this quality participation for shooters this year keeping in view the Tokyo Olympics. Its efforts bore fruit as one of the shooters won a quota place for Tokyo 2020 at a world cup in Rio.

The association expects more shooters to win quota places for the Olympics at Asian Championships in Doha next month. According to details, 16 shooters will participate in Asian Championship in Doha in November.

In 2018, 11 shooters participated in Asian Championships in Kuwait and World Championships in Changwon. In 2017, 12 shooters took part in Asian Championships in Wako City, World Championships in Moscow, and World Cups in Larnaca and Gabala.

In 2016, ten shooters played different events in Asian Championships in Tehran and Abu Dhabi, and World Cup in San Marino.

In 2015, eight shooters featured in World Cups in Gabala, Changwon, and Al-Ain, and World Championships in Lonato.

In 2014, nine shooters participated in Asian Championship in Al-Ain and Kuwait.

In 2013, ten shooters took part in Asian Championships in Tehran and Almaty, and World Cup in Granada.

In 2012, 18 shooters featured in Asian Championships in Doha and Nanchang, and a World Cup in London.

Javaid Lodhi, executive vice president of NRAP, told ‘The News’ that he was satisfied with the increased participation of shooters in international events over the years. “There was a time when only those who could afford were able to participate in international events. But we have managed to improve things,” said Javaid.

He said it was a big achievement for Pakistan that one of its shooters won a quota place for Olympics.