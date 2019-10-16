Pakistan’s Inam wins gold at World Beach Games

By Newsdesk

DOHA/KARACHI: Pakistan’s champion wrestler Inam Butt added another feather to his cap on Monday when he bagged gold at the World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar.

Inam, 30, remained undefeated throughout the day in 90kg weight category of wrestling competition to outclass all his opponents. In the final bout, Inam was once 0-2 down against Georgian Dato Marsagishvili but things changed in last 15 seconds of the bout when Inam overpowered his opponent and took him down to clinch five important points to win the fight with score of 5-2.

Soon after his victory, Inam raised Pakistan’s flag and ran around the arena where he won the gold medal.Earlier, Pakistan’s most decorated wrestler of recent years, downed Spain’s Pedro Jacinto Garcia Perez 3-0 in the semi final, after remaining undefeated in his group matches.

Inam finished on top in his group by winning all the four matches. In first bout of the evening, Butt defeated Adao Rafael to kick off his campaign with a win. He later defeated wrestlers from Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan.

“It was tough group for me, but I had prepared well for the championship,” Inam told Geo.tv from Doha. Speaking about this future, the champion wrestler said that he’s set to play in national games and then he will go to Nepal for South Asian Games.He, however, was disappointed with the government and the Pakistan Sports Board because of cold shoulder treatment towards wrestlers.