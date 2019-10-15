PMDC awards first position to KGMC in KP for quality education

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has given the first position to the Khyber Girls Medical College (KGMC) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 5th in Pakistan for excellence and quality of education while putting the premier medical institution Khyber Medical College (KMC) on 6th number in the province. KGMC is the first and lone public sector girls’ medical college in the province.

The six-party Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) government had established the college in 2003 and wanted to give an opportunity to girls who prefer to get medical education in a separate institution rather than in a co-education system.

A senior ophthalmologist, Prof Dr Ziaul Islam, was its first project director and founder principal.People close to him told The News that Prof Ziaul Islam had started the college from a single room located in the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) building. And very soon he formed his team and started college from 50 students.

It was in May this year when the PMDC announced it would inspect all medical and dental colleges in the country to inform them about the new criteria and inspect their existing facilities.When the PMDC team visited KGMC in May, certain issues were identified during the initial inspection.

The college administration overcame the deficiencies to save the college from being derecognized.The hard work of the Board of Governors, college administration and faculty not only saved the college from de-recognition but got it a prominent position among the top medical institutions of the country.

KGMC secured 92 per cent marks during the PMDC inspection.However, there was bad news as well for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and, particularly those who studied in Khyber Medical College as this premier institution was put on 6th number in the province.It managed to get 77 per cent marks.

Private medical colleges such as Peshawar Medical College (PMC)that obtained 89 per cent marks, Rehman Medical College (RMC), 85 per cent marks, Frontier Medical College (FMC), 84 per cent marks, and Northwest Medical College (NMC), 77 per cent marks, scored better than KMC, which is used to be known as the mother institution of medical education in KP.