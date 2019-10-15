close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 15, 2019

14 cops killed in Mexico attack

World

AFP
October 15, 2019

MEXICO CITY: Gunmen killed 14 police in an attack in the state of Michoacan, in western Mexico, authorities said, condemning the latest violence in the restive region, a hotspot for criminal groups and armed vigilantes. The attack occurred on the outskirts of the city of Aguililla, the security ministry said on Twitter. Local media reports said the police were responding to a call when gunmen opened fire on them.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World