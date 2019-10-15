Bannu journalists get bikes

BANNU: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Shah Muhammad Wazir handed over motorbikes to the members of the Bannu Press Club here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said journalists played a vital role in the development of society. “Being the fourth pillar of the state, journalism has secured a respectable place in society. The true interpretation is possible only through pursuing journalism in true spirit,” he maintained. The lawmaker said that the journalists were working in risky situations to convey credible information to people. Bannu Press Club President Muhammad Alam Khan thanked the PTI lawmaker for giving away the motorcycles to the club members. Deputy Commissioner Attaur Rehman, District Police Officer Yasir Afridi, National Press Club Islamabad President Shakeel Qarar and others were also present on the occasion.