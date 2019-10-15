Inter exams

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lahore Board Intermediate Supplementary Examinations 2019 will start from Tuesday (today). According to a spokesperson of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore, a total of 40,935 candidates will appear in both Part-I and Part-II supplementary examination at 72 examination centres set up within the board’s jurisdiction.
