Tue Oct 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

Inter exams

Lahore

October 15, 2019

Lahore Board Intermediate Supplementary Examinations 2019 will start from Tuesday (today). According to a spokesperson of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore, a total of 40,935 candidates will appear in both Part-I and Part-II supplementary examination at 72 examination centres set up within the board’s jurisdiction.

