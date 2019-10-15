tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Town Planner of Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL) Rai Imtiaz Hassan has completed his PhD in City & Regional Planning from the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore. Imtiaz Hassan’s research topic was “Commercial Conversion of Land Uses and Sustainability of Urban Areas of Lahore Division”.
