Tue Oct 15, 2019
Lahore

Town Planner of Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL) Rai Imtiaz Hassan has completed his PhD in City & Regional Planning from the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore. Imtiaz Hassan’s research topic was “Commercial Conversion of Land Uses and Sustainability of Urban Areas of Lahore Division”.

