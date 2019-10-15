Ali Zafar directed to reply to Meesha’s plea

LAHORE:A sessions court Monday heard a Rs 2 billion damages suit filed by singer Meesha Shafi against singer, actor Ali Zafar.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah ordered Ali Zafar to file his reply and adjourned hearing until October 17. Meesha Shafi has filed the suit against Ali Zafar for making false allegations against her on media.

The petitioner submitted that Ali Zafar had claimed that she had levelled harassment allegations against him for monetary benefits. She submitted that the fake statements had caused a loss to her goodwill and pleaded with the court to direct the respondent to pay damages.

Ali Zafar has filed a Rs 1 billion defamation case against Meesha Shafi and it is pending before a sessions court. In April 2018, Meesha Shafi had accused Zafar of harassing her on “more than one occasions.”