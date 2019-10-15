FJMU syndicate session approves projects

LAHORE: The 14th session of syndicate of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) was held under the chairmanship of Minister Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Aamir Zaman Khan, Dr Amjad Saqib, Registrar Prof Dr Muneeza Qayyum and other syndicate members attended the session. Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid has given approval of repair of Ganga Ram private rooms. Time scale promotion of 30 employees from grade 1 to 4 was approved. Permanent appointment of four employees was approved. Permanent shifting of Punjab Thalassemia Prevention Programme in Fatima Jinnah Medical University was approved. Allocation of grant of HEC was also approved. Seat of Registrar in FJMU was approved. In functional fourteen accounts of FJMU have been closed. M-Phil, PHD and LLM allowance has also been approved. Different aspects of 400 bedded facility of mother and child hospital were also discussed. The minister said all resources are being utilised for betterment of government hospitals.

4th team of LGH doctors leave for Pindi: For providing medical assistance to dengue patients in Rawalpindi, 4th team of doctors from Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Monday left for the city.

Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Alfareed Zafar was present on the occasion when 15-member group of doctors was leaving for Rawalpindi. Talking to the doctors, the principal urged them to take the task as a mission and serve the dengue patients in Rawalpindi with national zeal and fervour.

We should make efforts for providing best possible medical treatment to dengue patients. He said 4th group of doctors would remain in Rawalpindi for dengue patients and will be replaced with other doctors if needed. He lauded the efforts of nursing community in this regard and appreciated their services for dengue patients.