CM reviews proposals for Punjab Municipal Services Programme: Approves need-based recruitments in local government department

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting to review proposals for implementing the Punjab Municipal Services Programme at his office here Monday.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that a new programme was being started to provide necessary facilities to the people living in rural and urban areas of the province. A huge sum of Rs27 billion has been allocated for this programme and the rights of the people will be returned back by improving basic facilities.

He said that cleanliness and sewerage system and provision of clean drinking water would be improved. Similarly, non-functional water supply and sewerage schemes will be restored and necessary machinery will also be procured to improve the cleanliness system.

The chief minister said that Punjab Cities Programme would be implemented in collaboration with the World Bank adding that 16 cities had been included in this programme while master planning of 100 tehsil-level cities would be done as well.

The chief minister approved need-based recruitments in local government department against vacant posts and directed the department to take immediate steps in this regard. He expressed strong indignation over the slow pace of work in certain public welfare schemes in Southern Punjab, especially in DG Khan, and directed that action should be initiated by identifying those showing negligence and lethargy. Dereliction will not be tolerated in public welfare matters; he warned and added that action would be initiated against those responsible for it. Secretary Local Government Department briefed about the implementation of Punjab Municipal Services Programme.

CM ORDERS ARREST OF CHILD’S KILLERS

Usman Buzdar has taken notice of recovery of body of an eight-year-old child in Jesserwala, Daska and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. He directed early arrest of the culprits adding that legal action be initiated against them. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

CM MESSAGE ON INTERNATIONAL DAY OF RURAL WOMEN

The chief minister has said the role of rural women in strengthening the national economy cannot be ignored as these women work in fields side by side with their men besides doing household work.

In his message, the chief minister commended the strong role being played by the Pakistani rural women and said that these women are very hard working and strong. I pay tributes to them, he added. He said that Islam has especially stressed for fulfilling the rights of the women and added that rights given by Islam to the women are unprecedented.

He said the government was working for the development as well as protection of rights of the rural women. More steps will be taken by the government for the protection of rural women’s rights. The women living in rural areas will not be deprived of their legal, social and economic rights as improving the lot of women is the responsibility of the government.