Towards economic strength

Unfortunately, in our country every person worth a name pretends to be the saviour of the declining economy. Wish our leaders could learn from Goethe’s saying that a man who believes he can do without the world deceives himself, but the one who believes the world can’t do without him is still more mistaken.

Our ruling class failed to set up a system which could meet the demands of every segment of society. Things only move when people resort to sit-ins and violence, direct or implied. It is imperative for us as a nation to realize that without a robust economy, neither democracy nor any kind of theocracy can bring prosperity. In the end in the modern world, bombs, jingoism, and rhetoric don’t take a nation far. We all must work together towards developing a strong economy. The government must sit with the opposition to develop policies that encourage investment. Enough of beating the drum of corruption by past governments and assigning blame. It is now time for action. They must work to show what they can do to change things around. Similarly, all sectors of society must put in their best effort to make the economy strong. Only then will we be able to stand strong and be heard in the global scene.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad