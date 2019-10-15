close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
Welcome step

Newspost

 
This refers to the news story ‘PM warns against negligence in handling complaints’ (Oct 13). The PM’s warning is a very welcome step. I have experienced that normally the complaint on the PM’s Portal goes from desk to desk and then there is a notification saying “Closed – Relief Granted”, whereas no remedial action has been taken.

Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh

Lahore

