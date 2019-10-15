tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the news story ‘PM warns against negligence in handling complaints’ (Oct 13). The PM’s warning is a very welcome step. I have experienced that normally the complaint on the PM’s Portal goes from desk to desk and then there is a notification saying “Closed – Relief Granted”, whereas no remedial action has been taken.
Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh
Lahore
