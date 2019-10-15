Rabies threat

We the members of the Mohalla Committee Ali Nawaz Baluch Road, Baghdadi UC # 06, Lyari Town , Karachi wish to invite the attention of the concerned authorities as well as the Sindh Health Department that there is an abundance of stray dogs in our area. Complaints were sent to the local municipal administration but were found unheard.

This area belongs to poor people, who cannot afford heavy medical expenses, if any dog bite leads to something serious. Already, the rabies vaccine is said to be short in Karachi. We therefore request the government of Sindh and its health department as well as the mayor of Karachi to very kindly solve our problem on a priority basis.

Abdul Aziz Khatri

Karachi