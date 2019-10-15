C40 members assure Karachi of support to deal with climate change

On the request of Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, members of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group have assured him of their technical and financial support in the near future to deal with the effects of climate change and to improve the environmental conditions in the city.

Akhtar had given a detailed speech at the seventh C40 World Mayors Summit that had taken place in the Danish capital Copenhagen from October 9 to October 12.

According to a statement issued to the media by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, the mayor actively participated along with more than 70 mayors of many of the world’s largest and most influential cities. They met alongside global decision makers, business executives, scientists and citizens to commit to more ambitious climate action and showcase the innovative solutions that are creating healthier, more liveable communities.

Akhtar highlighted the major environmental issues in Karachi: air pollution, noise pollution, visual pollution, thermal pollution, lack of proper waste management infrastructure and degradation of water bodies.

He requested the C40 members to lend their expertise for environmental management, both technically and financially, in Karachi because the city is lagging behind in this field. He also met with mayors of different mega cities and invited them to visit Karachi.

The C40 World Mayors Summit is a milestone event, serving as a unique forum for the member cities to present the innovative actions they have taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve climate resilience.

It has influenced the decision makers, from fellow mayors to CEOs and national leaders, to take the bold and urgent actions needed to keep the global temperature rise to below 1.5°C. It has also inspired the participants and citizens to take climate action in their own lives.

Over the past decade, C40 has convened six mayors summits, hosted by London (2005), New York (2007), Seoul (2009), Sao Paulo (2011), Johannesburg (2014) and Mexico City (2016).

Each C40 mayors summit has provided unique opportunities for the mayors of the world’s great cities to showcase their climate leadership on the global stage. With its agenda setting programme and inspiring set of speakers, the C40 mayors summit is a unique global event.

Previous C40 summits have made headlines around the world by publishing groundbreaking research, showcasing cutting-edge innovation from cities and launching new partnerships to promote creative urban solutions to climate change.

Copenhagen is a true pioneer in creating sustainable, healthy and liveable cities of the future. The C40 World Mayors Summit in Copenhagen was actually the first to truly bring the citizens into the summit as well.