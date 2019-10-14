Public service main objective, says Pervaiz

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said the focus and objective of their politics is service to the common man and foremost priority is to remove the deprivations of backward communities and areas.

According to a press release, he said this while talking to a delegation of lawyers who called on him under the leadership of Assistant Advocate General Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ahmad Sindhu at his residence here on Sunday.

The delegates appreciated the people’s welfare works done by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in his stint as chief minister of Punjab. They said Pervaiz Elahi played an important role in eliminating the deprivations of the South Punjab by taking effective and result-oriented measures.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said, “Whenever we get opportunity, we solve the problems of the people on a priority basis. We are making efforts to provide health, educational and basic facilities to the people of Punjab.”

Man killed as tractor hits bike: A pillion rider, unidentified so far, was killed and the bike driver injured by a speeding tractor-trolley loaded with bricks under Mughalpura Underpass on Sunday.

The accused tractor driver escaped from the scene. Police removed the body to morgue.

Woman injured: A 55-year-old woman was injured when a gas cylinder exploded in the kitchen of her house on Mason Road on Sunday.

The injured woman identified as Ester, daughter of Phillips, was admitted to hospital where her condition was stated to be critical.

arrested: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 40 culprits, including eight proclaimed offenders and four court absconders during the last week. PHP teams arrested 20 drug-pushers and eight illicit arms carriers during the week. The team returned a lost bag containing valuables to its owner Usman.

Dolphin, PRU: Dolphin Squad and PRU wings of police showed immediate response to all the 428 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week.

They helped 63 people on different roads, checked more than 89,000 motorbikes, 134 other vehicles and more than 142,000 persons. As many as 71 motorbikes were impounded and 209 persons arrested due to incomplete documents.