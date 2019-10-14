Khattak says no committee formed for talks with Fazl

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said on Sunday Prime Minister Imran Khan had not formed any ministerial committee for talks with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“I don’t know who has informed Awami National Party leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain that the prime minister has set up a ministerial committee headed by me for the talks,” he said while speaking to reporters at a function. KP Minister for Irrigation, Liaqat Khattak, Dr Imran Khattak, Idrees Khattak and Mian Jamsheduddin were present there as well.

The defence minister said nobody would be allowed to resort to violence and damage the properties. “We had staged a sit-in for 126 days but had not broken even a flowerpot,” he said and added that those talking of the Azadi March were threatening the integrity of the country.

Pervez Khattak said India had unleashed a reign of terror in Occupied Kashmir. “Pakistan is faced with internal and external challenges. All this call for national unity,” he argued.

The defence minister said those who used to champion democracy have been exposed now. “The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will complete the constitutional term in office and will be re-elected in the 2023 general election,” he hoped.