Slain district education officer laid to rest

BISHAM: The slain district education officer (DEO) of Kolai-Palas, Nawab Ali, who was killed at his office a day earlier, was laid to rest in his native area in Chakisar in Shangla district on Sunday. A large number of people, including Member National Assembly Dr Ibadullah Khan and officials, attended his funeral prayer. Earlier, the angry people blocked the Karakoram Highway for three hours late in the night. However, they dispersed peacefully after setting a deadline for the government to arrest the killers within 48 hours. “Nawab Ali was killed and he received two bullets in his body,” Iftikhar Ahmad, the district police officer Kolai-Palas, told reporters on Sunday. “We have initiated an inquiry and soon those involved in killing would be taken to justice,” said DPO. Meanwhile, Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai has asked Kolai-Palas police for the immediate arrest of suspects involved in the killing of Nawab Ali. “Whoever is behind this gruesome murder would be taken to justice,” said Yousafzai.