Mon Oct 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2019

Our Visionary Champs

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2019

Islamabad :Aaap Communications held the launching ceremony of their project “Our Visionary Champions” with the support of Ambassador’s Fund Grant Programme.

The project aims to build the capacity of the visually impaired students through leadership training workshops in four cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These workshops will be conducted by high achievers from the visually impaired community, who will be recognised as Champions by the project. In the opening note, Ammar Masood, CEO of Aaap Communications and Project lead said, “The dilemma of visually impaired people is that media highlights their problems and challenges, but not their achievements and success stories. In our opinion, the best way to highlight the problems faced by visually impaired people is to focus on their struggles and achievements.

This way, visually impaired people will be recognized as heroes, as they are, by the society and their problems will be highlighted with intention of their r-esolution”.

