Pakistan Post improves delivery vehicles, gadgets

Islamabad: After being revived under the incumbent government, Pakistan Post has been making progress in its delivery systems and other communication means including motorcycles, vehicles, letter boxes and employees’ uniform. Pakistan Post has revitalized its departmental buildings up to 119 buildings, letter boxes up to 12803, UMS/registered letter envelopes up to 30 million, packing boxes for parcels up to 3 million while the postmen’s uniform have been upgraded up to 14,700 under Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, according to data shared by the ministry. Similarly, the number of mail vehicles has reached to 344, which were plying across the country while boxes on motorcycles of delivery staff have reached up to 2000 motorcycles. An official of Pakistan Post told APP that ministry was taking initiatives in e-commerce as well.

"Having received up to 1600 registrations till August 2019 for partnership in online shopping portals and retailers, our ‘PakPostShop’ was providing an economical platform to emerging entrepreneurs to boost their businesses on fair rates", he said. Initiated in February earlier this year under Pakistan Post’s e-commerce initiative, ‘PakPostShop’ has been offering partnership opportunities to young entrepreneurs and retailers who were also dealing in online shopping portals and stores to get benefit from Pakistan Post’s country-wide infrastructure, delivery and logistics network, he added. Some of the online official partners included Pets One, 71 Sports, Trendz, Book Berry, Bed in Shines and Dry but store. These stores dealt in sports goods, dry fruits, books, furniture, home appliances, clothing and fashion accessories. They also offered home delivery services. E-commerce business is getting popularity in Pakistan. This service enabled the partners to seek assistance from the postal service that propose seamless counter operations, time tested payment system and collect and return services to get their products order and deliver in all cities, towns and virtually 80,000 villages.