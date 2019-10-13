National Day of Spain celebrated

Islamabad :The National Day of Spain was celebrated in a grand manner at the residence of the ambassador, Manuel Duran Gimenez Rico, who was a gracious host and mingled with the guests. The guest of honour was Minister for Defense Production, Zubaida Jalal but other ministers were also present and the event was attended by a large number of invitees both from the diplomatic corps as well as people of different walks of life from Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Three national anthems - that of Spain; Pakistan and the EU were played before the official speeches began. The blending of the anthems without a break – except for a lowering of the tempo between each one - was a brilliant one and a first, as far as I know!

The venue had been beautifully decorated with white lights – the long walkway to the reception area looking particularly nice as the bulbs had been hung symmetrically on the conifer trees that line it on both sides, while palm trees in the lawn where guests were gathered had red lights around their trunk. There was a truck art panel especially painted for the occasion at one end and of course the music after the official speeches was of the toe tapping and hand clapping genre that encourages people to get up and dance – but there was no one brave enough to initiate it!

Welcoming his guests both in Spanish and English, the host said his speech would be historically short – which it was – but well enunciated and encompassing a number of subjects which he wanted to cover while delivering it. He began by giving a short history of how Christopher Columbus discovered South America; the spread of Spanish speaking people around the globe – quoting facts and figures – and encouraged his guests to learn Spanish so they could communicate with them and exchange views and ideas. He then went on to speak about the Pakistani community living in Spain and its positive contribution to the development of the country; the good bilateral relations and volume of trade between Pakistan and Spain, adding that a big brand super store of Spain would be opening its doors soon in Lahore giving employment to many local persons; thanking all the members of the embassy, including staff – adding that he was fortunate to have such a wonderful and professional team working with him and concluded by thanking the sponsors without whose help the reception would not be possible. “Thank you for accepting our invitation.” he said. “Enjoy the party.”

The guest of honour thanked her host for inviting her to the celebration; congratulated the government and people of Spain on this auspicious occasion on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan; spoke of the excellent and long lasting relations between the two countries, as well as future collaboration in fields of mutual interest.

Dinner with Spanish specialties was served. As there was no end time given for the part to come to an end many guests stayed on to enjoy the host’s hospitality and of course, the catchy beat of the music.