People are talking about

-- the fact that traders are threatening to strike because they disagree with measures to document the economy and how the government must stand firm against their unreasonable demands as traders cannot sustain the loss of business for any length of time. People say traders have been pampered by successive governments to create a vote bank not caring a hoot about the consequences to the welfare of the country and they should be made to comply with the new rules.

-- the free food distribution planned by the government and how it has not been properly thought out as there is no monitoring of who is a true beneficiary and it will tend to make people lazy and freeloaders, instead of being productive citizens, while it will also be unsustainable. People say all over the world poor people are fed on subsidized rates, so they keep their self-respect and are also taught to become self-sufficient so others can benefit from the scheme.

-- the proposal to nationalize the oldest educational institution in Peshawar, Edwards College, which has been functioning as a private institution and officially managed by Church of Pakistan. People say when private institutions were nationalized in 1972, it was also on the cards but the move was resisted, so its independent status as private institution was acknowledged and maintained and the National Commission for Justice and Peace has expressed its serious concerns about this illegal occupation of Church property.

-- the fact that a political entity whose party has never won a majority in parliament is threatening to ‘lock down’ the capital and how it shows his frustration over the political process. Any government that tries to eliminate corruption and get people to pay tax is a target for such losers, who will use unethical means or force and get the support of other political parties only because they are looking for revenge and not the betterment of the country.

-- the belated ban on ‘gutka’ (chewing tobacco) and how the government needs to also stop the import of the different ingredients that go into producing this cancer causing product. People say bans and laws are announced in good faith but unfortunately, the will to enforce them is missing, because initially there is a burst of activity in clamping down on offenders, then gradually things go back to where they were and users/law breakers have the last laugh.

— the cricket debacle and how it has raised questions by ‘experts’ on the role of the captain and coach in the thorough defeat of the national team and that too on its home ground. People who are not cricket crazy wonder why all this hullaballoo goes on after each match/series because after all, it is a sport in which one side has to win and even though they try hard, the other side loses – unless of-course they indulge in malpractice, which unfortunately happens once in a while.

-- the pink ribbon campaign and how it is a good initiative by all concerned to bring awareness about breast cancer which can be cured if detected in time. People say it is also about time the government began to think and act seriously on a workable strategy for family planning, something which is sorely need to control the exploding population of the country which will lead to more poverty and homelessness.